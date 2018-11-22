|
Bumblebee Movie Parade Float At The Santa Claus Parade In Toronto
Care of Transformers Cars Facebook
*we have a video of a cool Bumblebee Movie parade float At The Santa Claus Parade In Toronto. The classic Santa Claus Parade in Toronto was held past*Sunday 18th, and as part of the attractions (and sure part of the Bumblebee Movie promotional campaign) a great Bumblebee Movie parade float was there with a big Bumblebee statu, a classic yellow VW Beetle, happy kids dressed as the yellow Autobot and a big Bumblebee movie banner on the sides.* You can check out the video below and some screencaps after the jump. Don’t forget to share » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Movie Parade Float At The Santa Claus Parade In Toronto
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.