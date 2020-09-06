Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Deluxe Slug Production Sample Image


The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*continue sharing production sample images of figures included in their*Generations Selects Volcanicus pack. This time, Takara Tomy shared images of the Volcanicus Pack Slug next to the original Power Of The Primes release. As with the rest of the figures on this multipack, Slug features vibrant G1-inspired colors like a red head and gray horns, plus some extra details. If you missed the previous Takara Tomy updates, click for comparison pics of Volcanicus pack Grimlock here and Swoop here. Volcanicus will be a*Takara Tomy Mall exclusive*5-pack but you can already find &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Genenerations Selects Volcanicus Pack Deluxe Slug Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



