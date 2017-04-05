Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:24 PM   #1
Goaliebot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,531
TRU Apr 7-16 half price TR Voyagers
Not seeing a thread for it, apologies if I've missed it.

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20170405_1822124~2.jpg  
Old Today, 06:35 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,473
Re: TRU Apr 7-16 half price TR Voyagers
I thought a sale like this was coming.
Old Today, 06:49 PM   #3
pandaprime
aficionado!
pandaprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,789
Re: TRU Apr 7-16 half price TR Voyagers
time to find me some Broadside!
More than eats the pie!

