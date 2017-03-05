Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,401

Further Confirmation Of Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Bumblebee





2005 Boards Member and supersleuth Nevermore has discovered further confirmation to the existence of*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Bumblebee. Thanks to several Toys"R"Us UK listings, we now have a solid proof if there was any doubt about the entry on Amazon in the first place. Our member explained: [T]he Voyager Class would start at TRUP2459650001 , which is a blank listing, but in the header it says "Tf5 Premier Voyager Ast". So that listing is for the assortment in general. It works like this for every assortment. The next sequential number is

