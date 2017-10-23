Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Additional Botfest 3rd Party Reveals ? Maketoys Coneheads, Mastermind Creations Tesar
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,061
Additional Botfest 3rd Party Reveals ? Maketoys Coneheads, Mastermind Creations Tesar


Wrapping up reveals from this weekends Botfest toy show in Singapore, we have a few extra 3rd party announcements to share with you. First up from Maketoys Remaster series is the announcement of their Masterpiece inspired Conehead figures. From the pictures, we see a prototype of their version of Ramjet. Their versions of Thrust and Dirge are shown in development in panel slides as well. From Mastermind Creations, we get a look at two new figures from their Reformatted series via a photoshopped pic of seven of the figures standing together. These two figures are inspired by Tesarus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Additional Botfest 3rd Party Reveals – Maketoys Coneheads, Mastermind Creations Tesarus and Nickel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Lot Kup Scourge Skullsmasher Twinferno G1
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.