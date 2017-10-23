Wrapping up reveals from this weekends Botfest
toy show in Singapore, we have a few extra 3rd party announcements to share with you. First up from Maketoys Remaster series is the announcement of their Masterpiece inspired Conehead figures. From the pictures, we see a prototype of their version of Ramjet. Their versions of Thrust and Dirge are shown in development in panel slides as well. From Mastermind Creations, we get a look
at two new figures from their Reformatted series via a photoshopped pic of seven of the figures standing together. These two figures are inspired by Tesarus » Continue Reading.
