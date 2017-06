Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime In Hand Pictures

Thanks to Weibo user NOTRAB , we have some clear and in-hand pictures of the upcoming*Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime. We reported previously the first in-hand picture that showed the figure still in the inner bubble. This time we have clear pictures of the figure out of the box and showing some poses. Thanks to 2005 Boards user*Prime135 for mirroring the gallery on our forums. Does this Masterpiece Optimus Prime get the attention of you optics? Click on the bar to see the pictures and sound off what you think at the 2005 Boards. The post Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime In Hand Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM