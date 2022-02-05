TFcon is very happy to announce Jon Bailey the voices of Soundwave and Shockwave in the Bumblebee Movie, and Optimus Prime in Combiner Wars will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. Jon will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Jon Bailey is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
.
