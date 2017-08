Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,724

Ener-Con 2017 Is This Weekend in Winnipeg!



As well Ener-Con features IDW Artist Lovern Kindzierski, Dark Horse artist Chris Chuckry, Geeks Pro Video Gaming, and over 35 vendors, artists and attractions!



1405 St.Matthews Ave in the TYC Event Center @ The Canad Inns Polo Park. 10- 6 Saturday, 10-5 Sunday. Admission is just $12 for a weekend pass or $8 per day!



