We have another unexpected*Transformers Classic Heroes Team sighting and reveal. 2005 Boards member*CubeDude*have shared in our forums an image revealing a new*Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron toy. This is our second Rescue Bots-style Megatron toy on this line, following drill-tank Megatron
. It’s a nice surprise to see now Megatron on his crocodile beast mode from the original Beast Wars toy line. It was found at a Toys”R”Store in Malaysia. See the image after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
The post Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...