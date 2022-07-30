Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron Revealed


We have another unexpected*Transformers Classic Heroes Team sighting and reveal. 2005 Boards member*CubeDude*have shared in our forums an image revealing a new*Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron toy. This is our second Rescue Bots-style Megatron toy on this line, following drill-tank Megatron. It’s a nice surprise to see now Megatron on his crocodile beast mode from the original Beast Wars toy line. It was found at a Toys”R”Store in Malaysia. See the image after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



