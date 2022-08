Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,849

Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron Revealed



We have another unexpected*Transformers Classic Heroes Team sighting and reveal. 2005 Boards member*CubeDude*have shared in our forums an image revealing a new*Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron toy. This is our second Rescue Bots-style Megatron toy on this line, following



The post







More... We have another unexpected*Transformers Classic Heroes Team sighting and reveal. 2005 Boards member*CubeDude*have shared in our forums an image revealing a new*Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron toy. This is our second Rescue Bots-style Megatron toy on this line, following drill-tank Megatron . It’s a nice surprise to see now Megatron on his crocodile beast mode from the original Beast Wars toy line. It was found at a Toys”R”Store in Malaysia. See the image after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! The post Transformers Classic Heroes Team (Rescue Bots) Crocodile Megatron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________