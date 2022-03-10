Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magic Square MS-B31 Detective (Legends Scale G1 Hound) Color Prototype


Via Magic Square Toys Weibo*we have clear images of the color prototype of their*MS-B31 Detective (Legends Scale G1 Hound). This is a new take on G1 Hound for the competitive Legends scale market. This figure shows a very cartoon-accurate robot mode with a nice range of poseability and a solid and compact robot mode. All packed in such a small scale. It will include a cage (for Ravage) and keys and all Hound’s weapons from the show plus a holographic ray effect. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Magic Square MS-B31 Detective (Legends Scale G1 Hound) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



