Transformers: Lost Light issue 20 is still a month away, but until it arrives in comic stores, we can marvel at the excellent cover art by Nick Roche
. Nick Roche’s variant cover shows a crew of classic Generation 1 Autobots getting ready for a firefight. The crew includes various less frequently seen members of the original lineup, such as Huffer, Brawn, Bluestreak, Hound, and Inferno, alongside the slightly more frequently seen Blaster. To top off the excellent artwork, there is also a look at Nick Roche’s original linework for the cover sans colors.
The post Transformers Lost Light Issue 20 Nick Roche Cover Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.