|
Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Loot Crate Exclusive Omega Supreme, Autobot De
Via the official Transformers Trading Card Game Facebook
and Twitter
accounts, we have a new reveal for you today: Omega Supreme, Autobot Defense Base. Omega Supreme is coming in hot as double-sided, Titan-sized Card Game card (like Metroplex) in this month’s TRANSFORMATION themed Loot Crate! Sign up by 2/19 at 9 p.m Pacific time to get it. According to the information shared, this card will be available via alternative avenues in Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information once it’s available. Click on the bar to see the attached image and then share » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Loot Crate Exclusive Omega Supreme, Autobot Defense Base
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/