Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Loot Crate Exclusive Omega Supreme, Autobot De

Via the official Transformers Trading Card Game Facebook and Twitter accounts, we have a new reveal for you today: Omega Supreme, Autobot Defense Base. Omega Supreme is coming in hot as double-sided, Titan-sized Card Game card (like Metroplex) in this month's 'TRANSFORMATION' themed Loot Crate! Sign up by 2/19 at 9 p.m Pacific time to get it. According to the information shared, this card will be available via alternative avenues in Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information once it's available.