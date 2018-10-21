|
Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art By Ed Natividad
The Last Knight is still showing more ideas and concepts. This time we can share for you more*Transformers: The Last Knight Sqweeks Concept Art By Ed Natividad. The images surfaced via*Ed Natividads website
, following his The Last Knight Sqweeks we showed you before
, and it seems Ed was working on several other materials and ideas for this movie. Today we have: Berserker concept art. Mohawk alternative heads. Including a “Tiki Version” variant. The name “Motorhead” was also considered. Junkpile Robot and Bigbot concept art. Two big junk robots, which may also be considered as ideas for Canopy. TRF » Continue Reading.
