Fans Toys FT-30A Maverick (G1 Silverbolt) And FT-30C Goose (G1 Skydive) New Images



3P Fans Toys is coming in hot! We have some new images of their*FT-30A Maverick (G1 Silverbolt) And FT-30C Goose (G1 Skydive) to share with all of you. If your optics like the prototype of the FT-30A Maverick (Masterpiece Scale Silverbolt) now you can check out some new images of a colored prototype in both modes. But there’s more! We also have new images of the*FT-30C Goose (Masterpiece scale G1 Skydive) showing off his poseability and a comparison shot with his partner Maverick / Silverbolt.*It’s important*to remember that the combined form is supposed to be in scale with Fans Toys



