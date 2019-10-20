Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster In-Hand and Studio Series Devastator Head Revealed.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,644
Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster In-Hand and Studio Series Devastator Head Revealed.


We have another Studio Series reveal today. Following our first in-hand images of Studio Series Shockwave, now we have new in-hand images of the next Studio Series Constructicon: SS-53 Mixmaster! Mixmaster is a completely new Voyager mold that can now combine with the rest of Studio Series Constructicons to form Devastator. He’s got a movie-accurate robot and alt mode, and we have our fist loo at Studio Series Devastator’s face which tons of details and using a correct movie-accurate red deco. Check out all the mirrored images after the jump and sound off your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster In-Hand and Studio Series Devastator Head Revealed. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:17 AM   #2
Baryonyx
Beast Machine
Baryonyx's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 431
Re: Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster In-Hand and Studio Series Devastator Head Revealed.
Thank goodness they're going with red instead of grey.
Baryonyx is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet MISB Siege
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2008 Shattered Glass Megatron
Transformers
Large Lot Of Transformers Beast Wars Insecticons Optimus Primal
Transformers
G1 Transformers Accessories Lot - Megatron, Galvatron, Skyhammer, Aerialbots...
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? Return Of Convoy C-370 Sixliner MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers ? E-hobby (eHobby) Sunstorm MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.