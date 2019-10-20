|
Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster In-Hand and Studio Series Devastator Head Revealed.
We have another Studio Series reveal today. Following our first in-hand images of Studio Series Shockwave
, now we have new in-hand images of the next Studio Series Constructicon: SS-53 Mixmaster! Mixmaster is a completely new Voyager mold that can now combine with the rest of Studio Series Constructicons to form Devastator. He’s got a movie-accurate robot and alt mode, and we have our fist loo at Studio Series Devastator’s face which tons of details and using a correct movie-accurate red deco. Check out all the mirrored images after the jump and sound off your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
