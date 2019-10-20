|
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS-56 Shockwave Additional In-Hand Images
Did you like the first in-hand images of the new*
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS-56 Shockwave?*Thanks again to Capcomkai on Instagram
*we have even more images of Dark Of The Moon evil Decepticon Cyclpos. This time we have a look at Shockwave’s alt mode, a cybertronian tank as well as more robot mode pics and a comparison shot next to Studio Series Mixmaster and Soundwave. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
