Via Korean website dcinside.com
*we can share for you additional in-hand images of the recently revealed*Studio Series SS-91 Leader Class The Fallen. Following our first in-hand images in robot mode
*now we have comparison size images of The Fallen next to Studio Series Jetfire, ROTF Megatron and Studio Series Jetpower Optimus Prime. For those worried about scale, we can see that The Fallen proves to be a quite tall Leader class toy. To top it all, we have some images of the alt mode. See all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-91 Leader Class The Fallen Additional In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...