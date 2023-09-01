Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:23 PM   #1
The7thParallel
Nexus Maximus
WTB Titan Nemesis
I was out of luck searching at TRU around Toronto, but if you picked one up and are having second thoughts or bought an extra just in case, please send a message!


Appreciate the help, all!
Today, 06:40 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Re: WTB Titan Nemesis
I'm going g tomorrow, there was some at that location Friday.
Today, 06:41 PM   #3
The7thParallel
Nexus Maximus
Re: WTB Titan Nemesis
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
I'm going g tomorrow, there was some at that location Friday.

Thanks for looking!
