|
IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Full Preview
Thanks to*graphicpolicy.com
*we have*IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Full Preview. This 6-page preview includes 3 covers for this issue. The life of Windblade is in danger, it seems there’s no salvation for her, until the most unexpected ally comes into her rescue. Transformers Till All Are One #12 Mairghread Scott (w) Sara Pitre-Durocher (a & c) “Starscream makes his most desperate move yet in order to protect himself from Elita Ones rising power. But for once the master of manipulations only choice is to make himself helpless to another. Good thing no ones got a grudge against » Continue Reading.
