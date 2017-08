Today, 01:12 AM #1 supermanTF Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2013 Location: delta Posts: 109 In search of Transformers Overlord Hello all



I had a chance to get an Overlord before but unfortunately I missed out. Just throwing it out there - does anyone have an Overlord they would like to sell for a fair price? I've never had one before and I really like bases. I was going to look on Ebay but I thought I'd check with people out here first. I am looking for just about complete if possible - or is this possible?



Thank you and yes this would probably be the only TF I'd get this year haha.

