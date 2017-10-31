For IDW Optimus Prime reader we have the Multiversity Comics Exclusive Full Preview. Multiversity Comics
has shared this new 6-page preview (including covers A, B, C and Retailer Incentive) where we can see what happening on earth while Thundercracker is visiting the Decepticon sanctuary on Jupiter. Jazz is in serious trouble with local citizens who are armed with laser guns and it’s up to Aileron and her colonist team to save the day…. or make it worst? Optimus Prime #12 “With Optimus Prime trapped on Cybertron, the Autobots track down their missing friend, Jazz-and find themselves under fire from » Continue Reading.
