Transformers Studio Series 2007 Camaro Bumblebee, WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soun
Via InDemand Toys
*we have a new set of stock images of the upcoming 2020 Studio Series figures for 2020:*WWII Hot Rod, Dark Of The Moon Soundwave, 2007 Megatron, Mixmaster And Elita-1, Arcee & Chromia 3-Pack. Studio Series Wave 8 Deluxe consists of SS-49 Bumblebee (2007 Camaro), SS-50 WWII Hot Rod (The Last Knight) SS-51 Soundwave (Dark of the Moon, includes Laserbeak) and SS-52 Arcee, Chromia, and Elita-1: 3-Pack (3 small figures sold as a Deluxe). Wave 8 Voyager will bring us 2 new molds: SS-53 Constructicon Mixmaster (Revenge of the Fallen and another part of Devastator) and SS-54 Megatron » Continue Reading.
