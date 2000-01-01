Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:41 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 83
Looking for SHURAKING
Looking to trade for SHURAKING
Prefer local meet up
I am from the brantford area
Pls let me know if u have him thank you
