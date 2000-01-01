Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:47 PM   #1
zackmak
Robot Master
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 718
GOING TO TFCON Toronto? Sell me your CW Devastator, MP Megs + POTP Punch/Counterpunch
I can meet up with you there on Dec 10.



Looking for any of these shown in the pics, and described below. If loose, has to be complete and with instructions and character cards (if applicable).


Devastator*-PW: Combiner Wars 2015*or*2021 re-issue *six-figure pack titan class


Punch-Counterpunch with Prima Prime*- PW: Power Of The Primes Amazon US exclusive 2018
*deluxe class


Megatron- Masterpiece 36 (cartoon deco) or 36+ (original G1-toy deco) 2018 *MIB or MISB


Soundwave from the Bumblebee movie toyline Target exclusive 2018. Also looking for the Laserbeak tablet/cassette Takara version Legends Condor LG38, which is compatible with Soundwave's chest.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: POTP-Punch-Counterpunch-with-Prima-Prime-Featured.jpg Views: 1 Size: 20.5 KB ID: 50641   Click image for larger version Name: Transformer counterpunch box.jpg Views: 1 Size: 17.1 KB ID: 50642   Click image for larger version Name: MP 36 Megatron.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.1 KB ID: 50644   Click image for larger version Name: Megatron.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.0 KB ID: 50645   Click image for larger version Name: Devastator.jpg Views: 0 Size: 21.2 KB ID: 50646  

Click image for larger version Name: Bumblebee movie Soundwave.jpg Views: 1 Size: 20.2 KB ID: 50647   Click image for larger version Name: Legends Laserbeak bird form.jpg Views: 1 Size: 15.8 KB ID: 50648   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Takara Legends Laserbeak tablet for TR Soundwave.jpg Views: 1 Size: 19.6 KB ID: 50649  
