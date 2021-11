The 12th Prime Lost count, long time ago Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Peterborough Area Posts: 2,270

Curious what this is? a’s Is it just me or is anyone else seeing this random a?€™s through out the site? I’ve noticed it’s in the last 2 news posts on the front page while spelling Canada and also in one of my bumps on my sale thread and I didn’t put it there. Have we been hacked?

Buy my Toys!



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...91&postcount=1



Feedback Thread



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27295



__________________Buy my Toys!Feedback Thread