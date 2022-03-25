Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The official Transformers and Nickelodeon Instagram accounts have shared images of the character renders of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Elita-1 and Megatron from the upcoming Transformers EarthSpark cartoon. We have a look of each character next to their G1 counterpart. EarthSpark brings us an interesting design for this new family-friendly cartoon which*will debut this November via Paramount +*and it*will be also be aired in Nickelodeon later this fall. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

