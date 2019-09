Mike Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Peterborough Posts: 722

Wanting some G1 figures Looking for the following loose original G1 figures. Dont have to be complete unless noted. Prefer no packaging.



-Ultra Magnus (must have painted head, and at least two launchers amd missiles, 1 waiste piece and large fists)

-Astrotrain

-Blitzwing

-Blaster

-Sidwswipe (must have launcher and one missile)

-Omega Supreme (must be complete)

-Soundwave (must have shoulder battery)

-Ravage

-Seaspray