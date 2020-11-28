|
Magic Square Toys MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave
Third Party company Magic Square Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account
, the first renders of their new MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave. Magic Square bring us a very nice take on G1 Soundwave for the competitive legends scale market. The renders reveal a good cartoon-accurate design. Robot mode will be only 10.8 cm tall. As an extra bonus, there’s an image of the prototypes of the extra hands and accessories. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board.  
