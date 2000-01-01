B13 I.Prefer.Decepticons Join Date: Oct 2013 Location: Sherbrooke, Qc Posts: 383

G1 Megatron

The spot for Random Sets and Rarities



There is more in the next posts.



Take a look and ask any question you'd like, please.

I can ship at your expense.

I thank you!





G1 Megatron - Takara Reissue

Has a "spot" on the chest (see pictures).

$200













Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (+reprolabels) & Generations

Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (reprolabels) + Generations Very good condition!!

$65





















Transformers Takara Shockwave Legends LG24 + Reveal The Shield Cyclonus

Transformers Takara Legends Shockwage LG24 The “Cancer” headmaster” was switched for the Apeface one. All Takara, how cool is that!! Cyclonus from the Transformers Reveal The Shield Battle In Space set Comes with his Targetmaster I also include in this bundle a 3rd Party very small Matrix of Leadership

$60











































Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle’s Swoop + Universe Ravage

Ravage from the Universe Hound set, Reprolabels applied. Comes with 3D printed missiles!

$70















































Welcome to B13's Market Place !!The spot for Random Sets and Raritiesin the next posts.Take a look and ask any question you'd like, please.I can ship at your expense.I thank you!Has a "spot" on the chest (see pictures).Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (reprolabels) + Generations Very good condition!!Transformers Takara Legends Shockwage LG24 The “Cancer” headmaster” was switched for the Apeface one. All Takara, how cool is that!! Cyclonus from the Transformers Reveal The Shield Battle In Space set Comes with his Targetmaster I also include in this bundle a 3rd Party very small Matrix of LeadershipRavage from the Universe Hound set, Reprolabels applied. Comes with 3D printed missiles!

B13

My Collection Showcase thread

My Review/Feedback Thread

My Sales thread __________________ Last edited by B13; Today at 07:38 PM .