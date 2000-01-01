Welcome to B13's Market Place !!
G1 Megatron - Takara Reissue
Has a "spot" on the chest (see pictures). $200
Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (+reprolabels) & Generations
Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (reprolabels) + Generations Very good condition!! $65
Transformers Takara Shockwave Legends LG24 + Reveal The Shield Cyclonus
Transformers Takara Legends Shockwage LG24 The “Cancer” headmaster” was switched for the Apeface one. All Takara, how cool is that!! Cyclonus from the Transformers Reveal The Shield Battle In Space set Comes with his Targetmaster I also include in this bundle a 3rd Party very small Matrix of Leadership $60
Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle’s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Ravage from the Universe Hound set, Reprolabels applied. Comes with 3D printed missiles! $70
Transformers Binaltech BT13 Decepticon Laserwave Shockwave Takara Mazda RX-8
Japanese model made of diecast. I transformed it only once (car-bot-car), wearing white cloth gloves. It’s heavy and shiny, a real collector’s item! Comes with an extra handgun too!! $150