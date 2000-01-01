Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:54 PM   #1
B13
I.Prefer.Decepticons
B13's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Sherbrooke, Qc
Posts: 383
G1 Megatron
Welcome to B13's Market Place !!
The spot for Random Sets and Rarities

There is more in the next posts.

Take a look and ask any question you'd like, please.
I can ship at your expense.
I thank you!


G1 Megatron - Takara Reissue
Has a "spot" on the chest (see pictures).
$200


Click image for larger version Name: DSC04228.jpg Views: 2 Size: 86.3 KB ID: 47938Click image for larger version Name: DSC04229.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.7 KB ID: 47939Click image for larger version Name: DSC04235.jpg Views: 1 Size: 90.7 KB ID: 47940Click image for larger version Name: DSC04236.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.0 KB ID: 47941Click image for larger version Name: DSC04240.jpg Views: 1 Size: 89.6 KB ID: 47942Click image for larger version Name: DSC04241.jpg Views: 1 Size: 81.6 KB ID: 47943Click image for larger version Name: DSC04247.jpg Views: 2 Size: 82.7 KB ID: 47944Click image for larger version Name: DSC04249.jpg Views: 2 Size: 79.1 KB ID: 47945Click image for larger version Name: DSC04256.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 47946Click image for larger version Name: DSC04257.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.6 KB ID: 47947



Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (+reprolabels) & Generations
Transformers Jumpstarter Topspin G1 (reprolabels) + Generations Very good condition!!
$65










Transformers Takara Shockwave Legends LG24 + Reveal The Shield Cyclonus
Transformers Takara Legends Shockwage LG24 The “Cancer” headmaster” was switched for the Apeface one. All Takara, how cool is that!! Cyclonus from the Transformers Reveal The Shield Battle In Space set Comes with his Targetmaster I also include in this bundle a 3rd Party very small Matrix of Leadership
$60





















Transformers Cassette Tape Eagle’s Swoop + Universe Ravage
Ravage from the Universe Hound set, Reprolabels applied. Comes with 3D printed missiles!
$70























Re: G1 Megatron
Transformers Binaltech BT13 Decepticon Laserwave Shockwave Takara Mazda RX-8
Japanese model made of diecast. I transformed it only once (car-bot-car), wearing white cloth gloves. It’s heavy and shiny, a real collector’s item! Comes with an extra handgun too!!
$150





























Re: G1 Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece Roller and Transparent Trailer for MP10 Optimus Prime
Roller has Reprolabels applied.
$85










