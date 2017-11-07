Transformers Movie Edition New Image of Possible Voyager Class Figures
A new image of the next Transformers Movie Edition*Voyager Class Figures has surfaced on Weibo. Via a Weibo User*we have once again a small blurry image with the possible new Transformers Movie Edtion* Voyager line up. The image seems to be from a four-language box with the logo: “Build The Cast” and featuring Megatron, Optimus Prime and Starscream possible new molds.* It also promotes the new included backdrops for the figures. As usual, take it with a grain of salt until official confirmation. Does this new line please your optics? You can see the mirrored images after the break » Continue Reading.