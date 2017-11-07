Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,151
Transformers Movie Edition New Image of Possible Voyager Class Figures


A new image of the next Transformers Movie Edition*Voyager Class Figures has surfaced on Weibo. Via a Weibo User*we have once again a small blurry image with the possible new Transformers Movie Edtion* Voyager line up. The image seems to be from a four-language box with the logo: "Build The Cast" and featuring Megatron, Optimus Prime and Starscream possible new molds.* It also promotes the new included backdrops for the figures. As usual, take it with a grain of salt until official confirmation. Does this new line please your optics? You can see the mirrored images after the break &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Edition New Image of Possible Voyager Class Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 02:02 PM   #2
joshimus
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 3,972
Re: Transformers Movie Edition New Image of Possible Voyager Class Figures
I'm curious to see what they do with this line.
joshimus is online now   Reply With Quote
