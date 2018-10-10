|
Transformers: Bumblebee Continues With Dolby Atmos Technology
Last year,*Dolby Laboratories announced
that*Transformers: The Last Knight*will carry their*Dolby Atmos*and*Dolby Vision*technologies. Continuing their partnership, Paramount’s upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee will also be featured
With Dolby Atmos, sound moves around you in three-dimensional space, so you feel like you're inside the action. In TLK, you may have noticed this prominently on the scene where Sir Edmund Burton (Sir Anthony Hopkins) explains the history of the Transformers to Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) and*Viviane Wembly:*Master of History, Oxford; Doctor of Philosophy, Oxford; and Doctor of Letters, Oxford (Laura Haddock).
