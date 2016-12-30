Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
New Walmart Listing For RID Warrior Class Thermidor


A new Walmart listing is revealing a possible addition to the Transformers: Robots In Disguise Warrior Class toyline. Among many other new*and re-releases is Thermidor; a Deception featured on the 5-Part TV Event last Fall. Named after a popular French lobster dish very much like Bisk, we can speculate that this new toy is a repaint of Warrior Class Bisk which was released October this year. We currently do not have an image of the new toy. Full listing, thanks to 2005 Boards Member Nevermore is as follows: 630509266296 Grimlock (green version; originally released in late 2015, re-released in

The post New Walmart Listing For RID Warrior Class Thermidor appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:34 AM   #2
optimusb39
Re: New Walmart Listing For RID Warrior Class Thermidor
Red lobster, blue lobster
one lobster, two lobster!!
