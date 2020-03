TV-Kun Magazine Exclusive Thunder Spark Bumblebee Image

Thanks to Autobase Aichi *we can share for you our first image of the*TV-Kun Magazine Exclusive Thunder Spark Bumblebee. Popular Japanese magazine TV-Kun on its May edition will offer a special clear version of the Dark Of The Moon Legion Class Cyberverse Bumblebee figure from 2011. A very unexpected surprise to see a reuse of this mold after so much time and now as a Japanese exclusive and kind of limited item. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards.