Transformers Mexican Sightings: Cyberverse, Bumblebee Movie, Studio Series, War For Cybertron: Siege & Botbots
Courtesy of TFW2005 Boards member*MaverickPrime, we can report several sightings of new Transformers toys from different lines which have hit Mexican retail: Transformers: Cyberverse Warrior class Wave 3 consisting of Hot Rod, Prowl and Soundwave and Legends class Wave 3 Ratchet and Shadow Stryker spotted at several Walmart stores. Bumblebee Movie Titan Changer Megatron (repackage of The Last Knight Titan Changer Megatron) at Walmart. One-Step Cyberverse Wheeljack found at*Liverpool Department Stores. Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 SS-37 Constructicon Rampage also available at*Liverpool Department Stores. His wave partner SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime should be out too. War For Cybertron: Siege » Continue Reading.
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
