Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Siege "Blackout"
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:48 AM   #1
ManitobaMando
Mini-Con
ManitobaMando's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2020
Location: Winnipeg Manitoba
Posts: 7
Siege "Blackout"
Siege and Earthrise gave a nice look into the seeker world and its numerous variations on the "model" or bot type, but one stood out for me above the others, a single jet that was black with red markings. I tried to find out if this variant had a name or not, as it first felt like a background character for fodder, but it shows up quite a few times, so I took a second hand Siege Starscream and set to work.

I realize the colors are not that of G1 Blackout, but the stealthy feel of the seeker gave me the impression that if it needed to be named, Blackout would be it. (Hey..its been used for a MH-53 Pave Low, so why not?)


















Probably went a little heavy on the weathering but for a first custom, Im happy with it, and gives me three squads of seekers now.
ManitobaMando is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Masterpiece Skyfire Jetfire Daca Toys Kronos
Transformers
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Bruticus Fruiticus Full Set Misb/upgrade Incl
Transformers
Transformers G1 Trypticon parts Brunt tank, Blaster Stand, Single Scanner dish
Transformers
Bandai Gundam Transformers Defenders Japanese soft vinyl robot figures lot of 5
Transformers
Cyclonus - Transformers Kingdom War for Cybertron - Collector Toy - Brand New
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Voyager Figure Optimus Primal
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Leader Class Evolution Optimus Prime Orion Pax
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.