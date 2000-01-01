Siege and Earthrise gave a nice look into the seeker world and its numerous variations on the "model" or bot type, but one stood out for me above the others, a single jet that was black with red markings. I tried to find out if this variant had a name or not, as it first felt like a background character for fodder, but it shows up quite a few times, so I took a second hand Siege Starscream and set to work.
I realize the colors are not that of G1 Blackout, but the stealthy feel of the seeker gave me the impression that if it needed to be named, Blackout would be it. (Hey..its been used for a MH-53 Pave Low, so why not?)
Probably went a little heavy on the weathering but for a first custom, Im happy with it, and gives me three squads of seekers now.