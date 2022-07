Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,532

Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Bumblebee Listing Found



Time for yet another new 2023 listing from Jtprime17 and Walmart. This time we have an unexpected discoverey – something called “Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Bumblebee”. What this is, is at the moment a mystery, although JT hypothesizes it may be related to the WFC video games. Only time will tell! Speculate away on the boards!



The post







More... Time for yet another new 2023 listing from Jtprime17 and Walmart. This time we have an unexpected discoverey – something called “Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Bumblebee”. What this is, is at the moment a mystery, although JT hypothesizes it may be related to the WFC video games. Only time will tell! Speculate away on the boards!The post Gen Studio Series DLX WFC Bumblebee Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________