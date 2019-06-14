|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 3
TFW2005 is everywhere! Several sightings around the world has been surfacing and we have summarized them in the links below: Studio Series Wave 3 Voyager Ironhide In Australia:
*Found at Kmart in Eastland Shopping Centre, Victoria and. Good news for Australian fans, since Studio Series Wave 4 Voyager was spotted
a few days ago, and it seemed previous waves would be skipped. Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Battle Class Spotted In Canada:
*Thanks to 2005 Boards member*megatroptimus*for sharing photographic proof of his sighting of the new Cyberverse Spark armor* Starscream, Prowl, Jetfire and Sky-Bite at ToysRUs in*Saint Bruno. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/malaysia-transformers-sightings.155100/page-13#post-16933071">War » Continue Reading.
.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.