Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,928
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 3


TFW2005 is everywhere! Several sightings around the world has been surfacing and we have summarized them in the links below: Studio Series Wave 3 Voyager Ironhide In Australia:*Found at Kmart in Eastland Shopping Centre, Victoria and. Good news for Australian fans, since Studio Series Wave 4 Voyager was spotted a few days ago, and it seemed previous waves would be skipped. Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Battle Class Spotted In Canada:*Thanks to 2005 Boards member*megatroptimus*for sharing photographic proof of his sighting of the new Cyberverse Spark armor* Starscream, Prowl, Jetfire and Sky-Bite at ToysRUs in*Saint Bruno. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/malaysia-transformers-sightings.155100/page-13#post-16933071">War &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up – June Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TOMY TRANSFORMERS 2010 Creator PRIMUS Toy Hobby Market Limited Edition
Transformers
Transformers Xtransbots Mini Master Series Warrior Staxx
Transformers
G1 jetfire Pre Transformers Macross Valkyrie
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 33 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Planes, Helicopters
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 23 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's BoomBox, Tape Recorder
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11T Thundercracker Complete 100%
Transformers
Lot of 41 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Trucks Construction Equipment
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.