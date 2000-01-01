Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TFCon Haul 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:53 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,774
TFCon Haul 2018
I want to see what you all pickup @ TFCon this year. You can post a list but I feel a picture is better. Unfortunately I can't make it out to the con this year.
Maybe next year. Have fun y'all.
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:33 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,916
Re: TFCon Haul 2018
Will do and too bad you can't make it
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of Transformers - Optimus Prime Megatron McDonalds Figures & Mug
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers lot from various eras. takara, hasbro, third parties.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.