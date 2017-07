Possible Info On Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Principal Photography Schedule

Omega Underground has posted some info regarding the*Principal Photography of*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee. Under the working title of Brighton Falls, the movie is set to film in Los Angeles and Northern California/San Francisco*area from July 31st to November 15th. The schedule is 2 months shorter than any of the previous Transformers Live Action Movies which takes about 6 months to complete. The movie is directed by the acclaimed director Travis Knight.