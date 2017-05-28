Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,739

Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime display from Malaysian Theater



With many thanks to Benson Tai who messaged us on Facebook, we have a nice little selection of images to share with you showcasing a display of Optimus Prime from Transformers The Last Knight which is appearing in Malaysian Theaters. This display shows the menacingly purple eyed Optimus Prime kneeling, but to whom does this mighty warrior bend the knee? We’re not sure and eagerly looking forward to seeing the new movie to find out – but in the meantime, check out this awesome display!



