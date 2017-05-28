With thanks to the fans at Transformers @ The Moon (TF@TM), we have some new audio to share with you from the archives of material left on the cutting room floor of the Generation 1 recording sessions. Here for your enjoyment there is audio from The Ultimate Doom, Part 2. This collection of audio clips includes several alternate takes of scenes where*Skyfire*was referred to by his toy name of*Jetfire. There are also a pair of scenes where Spike was placed in peril along with Brawn and Bumblebee. It’s a pity that the latter scenes were cut for time, since they » Continue Reading.
