Jada Toys Metalfigs: Features Confirmed For G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, Due By Late Summer 2020
In a recent Jada Cast episode, the Directors of Product Development for Vehicles (Mike), Figures & Preschool Toys (Juhn) and Marketing Coordinator (Jordan) revealed more details about the upcoming
4″ G1 Transformers Metalfigs: Full color pre-production sample of Bumblebee to be posted soon Light up eyes Limited articulation Interchangeable accessories, including a blaster and battle axe for Optimus Prime and two different blasters for Bumblebee Expected release by late summer / early fall, 2020 The Transformers items are in play at around the 3:30 mark, so check out the clip below then sound off on the 2005 boards!
