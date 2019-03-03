|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 553 Now Online
Instead of getting ready to travel, Vangelus and Seth are jamming down one more podcast beforehand, hitting big Spreem Australian news and reshuffling the very nature of WTF@TFW as we…know it. – Opening – Intro – Listener Question from ezim93 – Bumblebee Movie Continues Delivering The Freshness of Positive Press
– Omega Spreem Graces Toy Fair Australia With An Appearance
– Listener Question from theestampede – What We Got This Week – Jack-in-the-Box Taco Briefing and Planning Session – Ending and Outro. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 553
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/