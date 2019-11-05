|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave One Energon Edition Available 12/2
After several days of artwork hints
, the Transformers Trading Card Game team unleashes its impressive Energon Edition set as a tribute to the game’s first year! The Energon Edition will be available for $199.99 USD directly from Wizards of the Coast while supplies last beginning on Monday, December 2nd, at 12:00PM PST. Stay tuned for a specific URL. In most cases, shipping will either be free or subsidized, and include tracking. Players in certain areas of the Asia-Pacific region will be able to order directly from Wizards, but will also be able to find the Energon Edition via a » Continue Reading.
