Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 1,932
Transformers: The Last Knight Voice Changing Helmet found!
Another new sighting today!
Board member Webs has reported finding the Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet at an EB games in Alberta.

Keep the new sightings coming all!
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_0596.jpg  
