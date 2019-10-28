Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Anna Malkova To Attend TFNation 2020



TFNation is proud to confirm their next guest for 2020:*IDW comics artist Anna Malkova. Anna Malkova*has been a great artist who has been involved in*the previous IDW Transformers narrative universe, and various other franchises such as Critical Role, Gargoyles, Star Trek, the DC Universe, and X-Men, to name a few. Now, she’s working in the pages of the new IDW comics, both on interiors and covers. Anna Malkova joins Jack Lawrence*(Transformers: Lost Light artist)*James Roberts*(Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer)*Lee Sullivan*(original artist from the days of Marvels Transformers run in the UK)*
