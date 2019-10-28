Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,801

Anna Malkova To Attend TFNation 2020





TFNation is proud to confirm their next guest for 2020: IDW comics artist Anna Malkova. Anna Malkova has been a great artist who has been involved in the previous IDW Transformers narrative universe, and various other franchises such as Critical Role, Gargoyles, Star Trek, the DC Universe, and X-Men, to name a few. Now, she's working in the pages of the new IDW comics, both on interiors and covers. Anna Malkova joins Jack Lawrence (Transformers: Lost Light artist) James Roberts (Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer) Lee Sullivan (original artist from the days of Marvels Transformers run in the UK)





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.