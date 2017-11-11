I say there, dear chaps! We’ve got right spiffing good news for you! Transformers The Last Knight’s final Deluxe class figure, the British robo-butler*Cogman, has arrived at Canadian retail, according to this report on Cybertron.ca
. He was spotted at the*Galleries de la Capitale EB Games in Quebec, for the princely sum of $29.99 (plus tax) Canadian. Happy hunting to our friends in Canada!
The post Transformers The Last Knight Cogman released in Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...