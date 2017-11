Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,172

Transformers The Last Knight Cogman released in Canada



More... I say there, dear chaps! We’ve got right spiffing good news for you! Transformers The Last Knight’s final Deluxe class figure, the British robo-butler*Cogman, has arrived at Canadian retail, according to this report on Cybertron.ca . He was spotted at the*Galleries de la Capitale EB Games in Quebec, for the princely sum of $29.99 (plus tax) Canadian. Happy hunting to our friends in Canada!The post Transformers The Last Knight Cogman released in Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

