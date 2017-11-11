Cogman is getting around this week, because as well as Canadian retail, he’s just appeared on shelves in the UK, along with the rest of his case, which includes the previously unreleased at UK retail Deluxe Wave 3 figures Bumblebee*(with interchangeable arm cannon),*Crosshairs and*Strafe. This is the assortment previously listed on Entertainment Earth as “Deluxe Wave 4”, so it implies UK retailers have skipped straight to the case that gives them four new toys (plus repacks of Barricade and Berserker). This case assortment has two Bumblebees and Cogmans (Cogmen?), plus one each of Crosshairs, Strafe, Berserker, and Barricade. It’s good » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 4 (Cogman) Released at UK Retail
