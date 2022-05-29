Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers G1 Cartoon "Sea Change" Episode Script Available Online


A very nice piece of Transformers history is now available online for all old-time fans. The Sunbow Marvel Archive website have uploaded the complete original script of the classic G1 episode "Sea Change". We are sure this material will be a great reading for any fan and collector. It's good to notice that Sunbow Producer Doug Booth's notes in the first pages of the document indicate that the finished first draft runs 57 pages (down from 71), so it means we have about 6 or 7 minutes of deleted scenes lie within. You can read it here at the Sunbow Marvel Archive website.

The post Transformers G1 Cartoon "Sea Change" Episode Script Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



