A very nice piece of Transformers history is now available online for all old-time fans. The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
*have uploaded the complete original script of the classic G1 episode “Sea Change”. We are sure this material will be a great reading for any fan and collector.*It’s good to notice that*Sunbow Producer Doug Booth’s notes in the first pages of the document indicate that*the finished first draft runs 57 pages (down from 71), so it means we have about*6 or 7 minutes of deleted scenes lie within.*You can read it*here
*at the*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
