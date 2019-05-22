|
Transformers Mighty Muggs Wave 2 Stock Images
Hasbro relaunched the Mighty Muggs brand in 2018
*bringing the new Evergreen design and a new gimmick for these cute and fun toys. But pressing the head, you can change up to three different faces. Now, via Hasbro Shop website
*we can share for you great stock images of the new Transformers Mighty Muggs Wave 2.* There are listings for Windblade
, Soundwave
, Ratchet
, Grimlock
*and, as nice surprise, Nemesis Prime
. Each one is listed for $9.99 and we hope they will start hitting shelves any time soon. Click on the bar to check out all the » Continue Reading.
